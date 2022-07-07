S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.78. 8,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

