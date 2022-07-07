SALT (SALT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,745.00

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1,745.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

