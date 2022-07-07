Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.