Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

