Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is WFA of San Diego LLC’s 7th Largest Position

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 3.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,623,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 850,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.