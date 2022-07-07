Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 162,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $72.44. 29,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46.

