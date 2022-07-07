Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.