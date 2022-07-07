Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,124 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 4,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,893. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

