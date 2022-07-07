Scotiabank Cuts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,400 ($16.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,480 ($17.92) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.19) to GBX 1,950 ($23.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,408.75.

Antofagasta stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

