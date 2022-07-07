Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.07). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.06), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The company has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.50.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)
