Scout24 (G24) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scout24 (ETR: G24) recently:

7/7/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($73.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.30 ($66.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/13/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($73.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($69.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/1/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($73.96) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/31/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/27/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($69.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/25/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($72.92) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/16/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/9/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($76.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Scout24 stock traded up €1.94 ($2.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching €52.82 ($55.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 SE has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.61.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.