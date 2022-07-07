SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Holdings Lifted by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. SeaSpine accounts for approximately 2.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 602,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $5.89 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

