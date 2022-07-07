Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 661,000 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,813. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.