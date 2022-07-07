Segantii Capital Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 105,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $317.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,272. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

