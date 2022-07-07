Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

