Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires Shares of 2,025 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
