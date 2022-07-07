Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAWLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

