Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,100 ($37.54) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price target (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,794.36 ($33.84).

SHEL stock traded up GBX 59.30 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,033.50 ($24.62). The company had a trading volume of 26,349,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,289,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.63 billion and a PE ratio of 887.99. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,249.93.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

