Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.95

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.95 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 179.90 ($2.18). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.06), with a volume of 48,381 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £87.50 million and a PE ratio of 694.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Terry Boot bought 25,000 shares of Shoe Zone stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,750 ($45,713.25).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

