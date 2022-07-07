Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.80

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.80 and last traded at C$42.63, with a volume of 1906727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,068.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$419.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$833.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.32 billion and a PE ratio of 287.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,299,636.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at C$1,340,922.23. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$518.01, for a total transaction of C$56,463.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,635,563.08. Insiders have sold a total of 851 shares of company stock valued at $398,195 over the last three months.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

