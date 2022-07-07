Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Decreases By 17.5%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

