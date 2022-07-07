Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Declines By 17.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

