Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Decreases By 16.7%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JUGG opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.