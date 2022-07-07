Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Declines By 17.6%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MOVE stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Movano has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Movano at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

