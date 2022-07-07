SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $7.04. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

