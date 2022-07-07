SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $7.04. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 95 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

