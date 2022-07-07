Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 20%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,200,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 227,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Get Silver Spruce Resources alerts:

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.