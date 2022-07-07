Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 20%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,200,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 227,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.
About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)
Recommended Stories
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.