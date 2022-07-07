Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 107,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 84,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)
