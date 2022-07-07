Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 107,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 84,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

