SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 9.4% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $155.89. 4,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 215,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.53.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $324,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,972.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiTime by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

