Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 23,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Slam by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 1,559,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Slam by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 572,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 321,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

