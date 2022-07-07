Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.98.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

