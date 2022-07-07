Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$13.72 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.51. The stock has a market cap of C$828.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

