Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

