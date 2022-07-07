Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.21

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.21 and traded as low as $13.77. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 3,736 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

