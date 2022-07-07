Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

