Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares in the company, valued at $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 249,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,362,992. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.