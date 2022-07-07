Snowball Price Up 84.8% This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $205,951.19 and $6,151.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00134982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,699,336 coins and its circulating supply is 5,060,693 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

