SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $0.95

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $442,121.68 and approximately $827.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

