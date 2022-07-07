Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 493405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($30.21) to €33.00 ($34.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($42.92) to €39.90 ($41.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($36.46) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.33) to €34.00 ($35.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

