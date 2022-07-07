Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.