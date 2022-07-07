Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,744,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,351 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,087 shares of company stock worth $5,601,859. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.