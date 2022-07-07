Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONY. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sony Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sony Group by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.