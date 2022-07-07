SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.95. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 7,288 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

