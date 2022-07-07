SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.95. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 7,288 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.