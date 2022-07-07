SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.95. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 7,288 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85.
About SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
