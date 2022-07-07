Sovryn (SOV) Achieves Market Cap of $13.25 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $13.25 million and $246,133.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00643865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,042,424 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sovryn Coin Trading

