Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 23,700 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.