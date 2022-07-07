SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Cut by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 157,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,743,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.30 and a 200 day moving average of $470.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

