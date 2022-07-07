Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Down 1.7%

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.29 and last traded at $81.29. Approximately 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.