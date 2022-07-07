Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.89). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.69), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.
About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)
