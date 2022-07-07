SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Trading Up 0.2%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 114,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 42,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 56,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 161,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

