Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $23.49.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,959 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

